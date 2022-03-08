WISE, Va. (WJHL) — Shoppers in Wise can anticipate the opening of a new Big Lots location at 121 Plaza Road.

The 30,512 sq. ft. store will launch with a grand opening weekend Saturday, March 19 through Sunday, March 20, according to a news release. It will feature a wide array of home products, including furniture and home décor.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to Wise with the opening of our newest location,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots president and CEO. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”

Big Lots offers plenty of bargain hunts, the release stated, including Big Buys — “items bought in limited quantities at exceptional prices,” read the release. Customers can also sign up for BIG Rewards! — a loyalty program featuring an instant $5 off and other discounts for birthdays, VIP shopping days, free items and more.

The store offers in-store payment as well as financing options, including the Big Lots credit card and Easy Leasing powered by Progressive Leasing, with in-store and curbside pick-up available.

For more information, visit biglots.com.