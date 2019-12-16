MR. STEAK gas grills recalled by Bass Pro due to fire hazard

(WJHL) – Bass Pro Shops are recalling about 3,300 gas grills after it was discovered they were a fire hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the gas regulator hose with attached the attached fuel gauge can melt if it touches the bottom of the grill’s firebox.

Anyone who purchased one of the grills is urged to contact them to receive details on how to get the grill repaired.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the grills and contact MR. STEAK at 833-677-8325 from 8:00 AM – 6:oo PM on weekdays or go online by clicking here.

The recall began on December 10.

About 400 units were also sold in Canada.

You can find more information on the recall by clicking here.