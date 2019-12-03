1  of  19
More than 121,000 pounds of meat recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergens

Consumer

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – You may want to check your fridge!

A Kentucky company is recalling bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products over misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The products were made by Blue Grass Quality Meats.

The company has recalled more than 121,000 pounds of food because they contain soy, something that isn’t declared on product labels.

The USDA announced the recall last week.

All of the recalled products are Cajun style, produced between October 29, 2018 and November 19, 2019.

One of the states believed to be affected is Kentucky.

