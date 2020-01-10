Miller Lite says take a break from social media with ‘offline can,’ spend time with friends

(CNN) – A new ad campaign by Miller Lite is hoping to stop you from scrolling through social media and hang out with your friends instead.

Miller Lite is promoting dark-colored offline cans to bars across the country to inspire more drinkers to take a break from social media and instead spend time with friends.

The writing on the back of the new “offline” cans say it’s better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.

The Miller Lite offline cans will be supported with a campaign that aims to inspire drinkers to invite friends to go bar hopping.

Miller Lite’s new tv spot focuses on missed connections, people staring at their phones instead of interacting with friends.

The 12-ounce cans are a limited edition and will be available in more than 500 bars and taverns in 27 states starting this week.