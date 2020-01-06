Mercedes recalls almost 750,000 vehicles due to sunroof issues

(CNN) – If you or someone you know owns a Mercedes-Benz listen up: the company is recalling almost 750,000 cars because the sunroofs could potentially detach and fly off while you’re driving.

The cars included in that recall are C, E and CLK class and the CLS class made between 2001 and 2010.

All four came with the optional sunroof, but now they’re saying that bonding material used to hold the sunroof on the car deteriorates, which according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, causes those sunroofs to detach from the car.

Affected owners will be contacted by Mercedes on or after February 14.

The sunroofs will be inspected and replaced if necessary, free of charge.