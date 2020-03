(WTNH) — McDonald’s is giving away free Egg McMuffins on Monday as part of the chain’s first “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

To get a free sandwich, you need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account. Then, go to a McDonald’s between 6-10:30 a.m.

The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

Wendy’s is launching its breakfast menu nationwide on Monday, too.