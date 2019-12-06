McDonald’s launches new clothing line featuring holiday apparel

(CNN) – Just in time for the holidays, McDonald’s is launching an online store filled with merchandise that celebrates the restaurant and its products.

Shoppers who visit Golden Arches Unlimited can browse a collection that includes Big Mac sandwich bags, french fry socks and a sesame seed umbrella.

There’s also a seasonal section, which the company says will rotate regularly.

With the holidays upon us, ’tis the season to decorate your tree with a Mickey D’s ornament or rock your holiday party with the golden arches emblazoned ugly knitted sweater.

Mcdonald’s has partnered with fashion brands since the 1980s.

