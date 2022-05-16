JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tri-Cities gas prices moved even deeper into record territory on Monday.

According to AAA, average prices in both the Johnson City and Kingsport–Bristol areas were at a record high.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded in Johnson City stood at $4.26, up 12 cents from a week ago and 36 cents from a month ago.

Johnson City had the most expensive gas of any other metro area in the state as of Monday, according to AAA.

The average price for Kingsport-Bristol stood at $4.23 per gallon, a 16-cent increase from last Monday and a 47-cent increase from a month ago.

“Gas prices in Tennessee have risen nearly 34 cents, on average, so far this month,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a release. “For the last seven days in a row, a new highest recorded state average has been set. Tennesseans are likely to feel more pain at the pump this week as global supplies still remain tight, gasoline futures are surging, and the market is bracing for a stronger summer driving season compared to last year.”

According to AAA, 96% of gas stations in Tennessee now have prices above $4.00 per gallon.