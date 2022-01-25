Local developer shares progress in filling vacant lots at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Two new businesses are being considered to fill vacant space at The Falls, a retail development off I-81 in Bristol, Virginia.

“There are several lots at The Falls and we are working on Lot 20, which is across from Aldi at the main entrance right now, and we have a proposed car wash and restaurant,” said Brent Roswall, developer associate and property manager with Interstate Development.

Roswall said that he’s still hopeful that Publix will work The Falls into their future plans, but his team’s current focus is on filling lots closer to the development’s entrance.



A presentation of plans for the car wash and restaurant were originally slated for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, however, Roswall said his team was asked to come back next month.