Little Bites cookies recalled due to potential presence of plastic pieces

(WJHL) – Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall for Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies because pieces of plastic may be present inside the packaging.

The recall applies to Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) with “best buy” dates between August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019. Affected products will have the UPC code 7203002378 and lot code 1350.

The cookies were distributed across the country.

The recall was issued after the company received reports of plastic pieces found on or packaged with the cookies. The company says the plastic pieces were not baked into the product but may have been introduced during the packaging process.

There have been no reports of injuries.

No Entenmann’s Little Bites Muffins nor other Entenmann’s products are affected according to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the cookies should return them to the place where they bought them for a full refund.

