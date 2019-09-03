Kroger launching online ordering and pickup service at Abingdon store

ROANOKE, Va. (WJHL) – Kroger announced Tuesday that it will launch its online ordering and pickup service at the Kroger store in Abingdon at 466 S. Cummings Street.

The service called Pickup, previously called ClickList, allows customers to shop online and pick up their orders at the store.

Kroger says a $4.95 service charge is waived for a customer’s first three orders. No minimum purchase is required and customers can use paper coupons from their cars.

The company will launch the service at the Abingdon store on Thursday, September 5.

