Kroger issues recall for cheese dips sold in Tri-Cities stores because of possible salmonella contamination

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kroger has issued recalls for several cheese dips sold in Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and West Virginia due to a potential salmonella contamination.

According to a release from Kroger Mid-Atlantic, several varieties of cheese dips sold at local stores could have been contaminated with salmonella.

The release says salmonella can “cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Healthy people who become infected with salmonella often experience a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no customer illnesses have been confirmed.

The dips included in the recall are sold in plastic containers and were sold between May 15 and August 6.

Below is a list of impacted products provided by Kroger Mid-Atlantic:

These items have been removed from Kroger shelves and a recall notification has been sent to customers through phone calls, according to the release.

Anyone who bought the dips listed above are warned not to consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

If you have questions, you are asked to call Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.