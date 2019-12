(WJHL) — Krispy Kreme will celebrate the “Day of the Dozens” with a special offer.

On Thursday, December 12 (12/12), customers can purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.

The offer will only be available on 12/12.

The company says stores on East Stone Drive in Kingsport and West Market Street in Johnson City will participate in the promotion.

Click here to view participating locations.

Customers are limited to two redemptions at the special price.