JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With June 21 marking the first official day of summer, Krispy Kreme has a sweet treat in store for Johnson City and Kingsport.

Original Glazed Soft Serve, multiple shakes and waffle cones are some of the items to be offered at participating locations.

“The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans,” stated Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We’re thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer.”

Shops offering the ice cream are: