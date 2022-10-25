KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport steakhouse has announced plans to expand its capacity for customers.

The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.

Texas Roadhouse said that the restaurant will remain open during the renovation.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” said Dave Batts, a managing partner. “With this remodel, we can serve even more of our loyal guests and provide a larger, updated workspace for our legendary employees.”

The release adds that the restaurant is also hiring for full and part-time positions.