Kingsport leaders introduce new skincare store Buff City Soap

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to Buff City Soap on Saturday, introducing Buff City Soap located at 1708 E. Stone Dr.

The shop offers an array of soaps from laundry soap to skin scents and foot scrubs and bath bombs.

“I think everyone has felt the effects of COVID in different ways this year,” Brittany Vick, Buff City Director of Marketing, said. “We’re very fortunate to be able to bring this business to the Kingsport area.”

Buff City Soap said it aims to provide shoppers with natural, handmade products free from harsh ingredients.

“What Buff City is all about is the community, and I think it’s also offered a lot of job opportunities as well,” Vick said. “We’re very very excited to be able to offer to do that.”

The shop hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.