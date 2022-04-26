KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders announced that while the Kingsport Farmers Market will open on April 30, the 2022 season will launch on May 7 from the market located at 308 Clinchfield St.

According to a release, the season opening in May will feature live music from Mike Milhorn and friends, a carousel, crafts and more.

Keep Kingsport Beautiful volunteers and Dobyns-Bennett Agriculture students will give tomato plant seedlings to the first 100 kids from 8-11 a.m. Children can also take a ride on the Kingsport Carousel for $1 beginning at 10 a.m. during the May event.

Wednesday markets will begin on May 4 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until sold out. For more information, click here.