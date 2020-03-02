JCPenney in Johnson City to offer curbside pickup service

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 15: A view of the entrance of a JC Penney department store in the Manhattan Mall, May 15, 2017 in the Herald Square neighborhood in New York City. Shares of the struggling store chain dropped to a new all-time low of $4.17 on Monday morning after analysts downgraded their outlook following low first quarter earnings. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – JCPenny in The Mall at Johnson City began offering a curbside pickup option for customers on Monday.

According to a press release from JCPenny, the “Style on the Go Curbside Pickup” offers customers the option to grab online orders without leaving their car.

“Style on the Go Curbside Pickup is all about our customers and how they want to shop. As we continue to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, we continue to create engaging experiences across all touchpoints,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores, in the press release. “Whether they’re shopping online at our flagship store, jcp.com, or through our app, we’re helping our customers live life their way through this convenient service.”

The service will be available in several markets across the U.S, including locations in California, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and West Virginia.

“We continue to make shopping at our stores even more convenient as we adapt to our customers’ needs so they can shop when, where, and how they want,” DePaul added.

Style on the Go: How it Works

Park. When picking up their orders, customers pull up to a reserved parking spot.

And go. A JCPenney associate will bring the order out to their car.

Style on the Go is available during local store hours at participating locations, of which Johnson City is one.