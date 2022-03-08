(WJHL) — Multiple Spotify users reported Tuesday afternoon that they were kicked out of the audio-streaming platform from both their desktop and mobile devices.

In a post at 1:22 p.m. on March 8, Spotify’s official status Twitter account tweeted, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

Several users replied they had feared they had been hacked. Others claimed they are not able to log back in.

When visiting the contact webpage on Spotify’s desktop site, a page appears that reads, “We’re all mixed up. Refresh this page or try again later. It may take some time to get things up again.”

Spotify is not the only site on which users are reporting problems, though.

Users have reported trouble across multiple sites on Tuesday, including Twitter, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Instagram and more. This is according to Downdetector, which tracks “status reports from a series of sources,” according to the website.

Another platform, Discord — used for instant messaging — tweeted Tuesday at 1:25 p.m. that the company is “aware of an issue causing message failures and [is] working on a fix.”

No further information has been released regarding the outage or what may have caused it at this time.