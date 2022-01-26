iEat sushi and Asian restaurant to hold ribbon-cutting

JOHNSON CITY, (WJHL) – A restaurant formerly located in downtown Johnson City is moving to a new location inside the Mall at Johnson City.

iEat by Chopstix Express, which was previously located inside of Go Burrito & Rum Bar, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location across from Kay’s Hallmark in the mall on Friday at 11 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening, according to a release from the mall.

iEat will be serving sushi and Asain cuisine as well as a half-off sushi special to celebrate the occasion.