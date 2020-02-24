Hot Wheels teams up with Tesla to make new ‘cybertruck’ toys

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Toymaker “Hot Wheels” has teamed up with electric car-maker Tesla to create a couple of small-scale Tesla cybertrucks.

Like the vehicles they emulate, the radio-control toys are electric and run on a rechargeable battery.

They also have functioning headlights and taillights, all-wheel drive and a telescopic tailgate that folds out to a loading ramp.

In a nod to the Elon Musk’s ill-fated cybertruck roll-out presentation, there’s a reusable vinyl sticker that looks like a cracked window.

There will be two versions of the hot wheels cybertruck, a track-compatible, 1-64 scale version that costs $20 and a 1-10 scale, limited edition, hobby-grade version that costs $400.

They’re available for pre-order but won’t ship until December 2020.

