Home Depot expands Black Friday deals to last nearly 2 months amid pandemic

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Home Depot is extending Black Friday sales this year in an effort to avoid the “one day of frenzied shopping” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Home Depot is committed to keeping holiday spirits high and stress down for you and your loved ones this season,” the company said in a press release. “Starting with reinventing Black Friday, we’re improving the shopping experience, with your safety and wellbeing as our priority.”

The special pricing will start in early November and run through December, both in stores and on the company’s website.

The retailer says there is free shipping on over 1 million items for in-store pickup or home delivery, including fresh trees.

Home Depot said mobile app users will be allowed an exclusive “sneak peek” of the November deals before they go live online.

The company also said all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.