Here are the 10 most popular items during Amazon Prime Day

Instant Pots and Amazon Fire 10 Tablet are two of the most popular items on the first day of Amazon Prime Days. (from Amazon.com)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — From TVs that cost less than $100 to Apple AirPods for 30% off, there are plenty of deals to be had during Amazon’s 2-day Prime Day sales event.

The annual event runs Tuesday and Wednesday, kickstarting the holiday shopping season. It’s the first time Prime Day has been held in the fall, after the pandemic forced it to postpone from July.

Here are the 10 most popular discounted items that are still available as of Tuesday afternoon:

Prime Day, which Amazon started in 2015 as a way to get people shopping during the summer lull, has become one of the company’s biggest shopping days of the year, offering discounts on TVs, toys and its own gadgets, such as Fire tablets and Echo voice-activated speakers.

Amazon also sees the event as a way to get more people to sign up for its Prime membership, since only those paying $12.99 a month or $119 a year can partake in the discounts.

This year’s Prime Day is in 19 countries, including two new ones: Brazil and Turkey. It already held Prime Day in India this summer.