Grocery stores blame shortages on supply chain issues, bad weather, & COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s becoming harder to find some of the products you need at the grocery store, and local grocery store representatives say product shortages are being caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and bad weather.

Food City Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing Dan Glei said the pandemic has increased demand in stores.

“As more people have been working out of their homes, they’re closer to their homes for more meals because of remote work, kids being home a bit more, or restaurants being closed, or people unsure they want to go out,” Glei said. “That’s actually caused demand to rise.”

Produce and perishable items are being hit especially hard.

A viewer submitted these photos showing the produce section wiped out inside a Johnson City Ingles.

An Ingles company representative said its stores are being impacted by supply chain issues and weather.

“We spend significant amounts of time each day planning shipments from our Black Mountain distribution center in order to keep our 198 stores as full as possible each day,” Ingles representative Ron Freeman said. “At this time we can not predict when conditions will change.”

Glei said you may notice one change in Food City stores when you shop.

“What we’ve done recently probably in the last week or so is in the sections that are probably most affected because there looks like there’s space in the shelves, we put signs up that we’re working hard with suppliers every day to bring the products that you want to have,” Glei said.

In a statement, Kroger said, “Trucks are arriving daily, and we are working hard to ensure our shelves are stocked.”

Glei said that they are asking for customers to have patience as they work to restock products.

“Rest assured that we are doing everything we can, every day to bring your favorite products back on the shelf,” Glei said.