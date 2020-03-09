Green plastic Army women will be ready for duty soon, toymaker says

(CNN) – Remember those plastic, green soldiers you might have played with as a child?

They were probably all male soldiers.

BMC Toys will change that this upcoming holiday season.

The toys will come in 15 poses, like bazooka operator and captain.

BMC is taking orders for them now, and it plans to ship the first sets in October.

The figures are the result of the plastic army women project.

BMC owner Jeff Imel says a six-year-old girl named Vivian asked him to “make army girls that look like women.”

It melted his heart like plastic in a mold and other hearts too.

A Kickstarter campaign paid for the design work.

Now, the toys will be ready soon for playtime with kids like Vivian.