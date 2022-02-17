(WJHL) – One of the most anticipated times of the year, the return of Girl Scout cookies, is just around the corner and this year, they return with a twist.

You can order cookies from the Girl Scouts and have them shipped right to your door with the “Digital Cookie Platform.”

“Girls can actually put their goal online. The troop can actually have their own pages as well which will advertise the troop’s goal,” said Relationship Manager Alyssa Ball. “So if they need to meet a certain allotment of cookies in order to go on a trip their customers could know. Go out there and support your local girl scouts. They work hard and we definitely want to know that they’re appreciated.”

If you prefer to buy them in person, the Girl Scout’s website states that they will have booths set up at the Mall at Johnson City, Food City on North State of Franklin Road along with other locations.