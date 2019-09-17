General Mills issues recall of flour due to E. coli risk

(CNN) – General Mills is pulling pounds of its all-purpose flour off of the shelves due to E. coli concerns.

General Mills announced that it was voluntarily recalling five-pound bags of its gold medal unbleached all-purpose flour Monday.

The recall only focuses on flour with a use-by date of September 6, 2020.

According to general mills, that flour could potentially contain E. coli.

The bacteria was discovered during sampling of the product.

There have not been any reports of confirmed illnesses connected to this recall.

Still, General Mills says if you have this flour you should trash it.