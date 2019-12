(CNN) – Ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls are being recalled voluntarily over fears of Listeria contamination.

The Fuji Food products are sold in 31 states, including Tennessee and Virginia.

They were shipped to several different retailers, like Trader Joe’s, 7 Eleven and Walgreens.

The products are packed in plastic, with most having sell-by dates of November 22 to December 6.

Fuji says consumers should throw out any of the food in their possession.

No illnesses have been reported.