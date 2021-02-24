Fry’s Electronics permanently closing all stores nationwide

Customers exit Fry’s Electronics at the heart of Silicon Valley April, 2000 in Sunnyvale, CA. Fry’s is well-known within the computer world for its long hours and wide variety of products. (Photo by David McNew/Newsmakers)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fry’s Electronics is going out of business.

Sister station KRON has confirmed that the iconic Bay Area retailer is permanently closing the doors of all stores nationwide.

The company is expected to post closure information on its website early Wednesday.

Fry’s has more than two dozen stores, mainly across California and Texas.

There are 6 stores in Northern California, 8 in Southern California, 8 in Texas, 2 in Arizona, and one store each in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

There is a unique theme to each store. The Bay Area locations are:

Fremont: 1893 World’s Fair

San Jose: First astronomers, the Mayans, with settings from Chichenitza

Sunnyvale: History of Silicon Valley

The Concord location was still a “work in progress” and was not yet given a theme.

According to the company website, Fry’s was founded in Sunnyvale in 1985 by the three Fry brothers – John, Randy, and Dave – and Kathy Kolder.

The company aimed to “provide a one-stop-shopping environment for the Hi-Tech Professional,” selling over 50,000 electronic items in each store, which ranged anywhere between 50,000 to 180,000 square feet.

It is unclear at this time why the company is closing.