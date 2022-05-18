TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Grocery stores across the country have been impacted by the recent baby formula shortage, including one of the largest grocers in our region.

Food City says it is out of stock of 66% of its baby formula products, with even bigger shortages being seen in special-needs formulas.

Food City says that the shortages come on the heels of the closure of one of America’s largest formula plants, which has been closed since February.

“I just ask the customers be patient. We’re trying our best to get product that they want to buy and that they need for their families, but we’re at the mercy of the FDA getting that facility back up and running and hopefully, they get it sooner than later and we get products back on the shelves,” said Ross Purdy with Food City.

Purdy adds that the factory can resume production after being given permission by the Food and Drug Administration, however it could take six to eight weeks for supply levels to reach normal once again.