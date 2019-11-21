FDA warns of E. coli outbreak in pre-packaged salads sold at Sam’s Clubs

(CNN/WDVM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues an investigation into an E. Coli outbreak that has caused more than a dozen people to get sick in eight states.

The CDC says chicken caesar salads are to be blamed.

The salads were sold under the Ready Pac Bistro brand at Sam’s Clubs.

As of Thursday, the exact source of the outbreak is still unknown, but the virus is believed to have been on some romaine lettuce pieces.

No deaths have been reported, but two people have developed a condition similar to kidney failure.