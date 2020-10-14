FDA: Voluntary recall issued for boxes of ‘Back to Nature’ organic wheat accidentally filled with peanut butter cookies

(WJHL) – A voluntary recall has been issued by B&G Foods for a small number of wheat crackers that were “inadvertently fill with foil wrapped pouches of peanut butter cook, which contain peanut, an allergen undeclared on the label.”

According to the recall statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the recall only applies to boxes of 6 ounce Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers, with a “best by” date of April 25, 2021.

Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts can be placed at risk by consuming the products in the recalled boxes, according to B&G.

B&G stated that the recalled boxes my have been distributed to retailers acroos the country.

No crackers with any other “best by” dates or that are not of that specific variety and box size are affected.

As of October 9, no allergic reactions had been reported.

The statement says the company was made aware of the risk after complaints that the unmarked foil bags did not indicate that there would be peanut butter cookies instead of wheat crackers inside.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled boxes can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

