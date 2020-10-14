FDA issues voluntary recall for 29 Spice Hunter spices, blends due to ‘potential presence of Salmonella’

(WJHL) – Sauer Brands, Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain spice and blends products under the Spice Hunter Products name due to the “potential presence of Salmonella,” according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Sauer Brands included the following statement as part of its announcement on the FDA website,”

After initially certifying that our raw material had tested negative for Salmonella, and was fit for human consumption, our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley that it provided to us. Those lots of parsley were used on two specific days in our production. We are recalling other products produced on those same days out of an abundance of caution regarding potential cross contamination.

No illness related to the recalled products has been reported at this time, but Sauer Brands warns of the serious infections Salmonella can cause in young children and the elderly.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella can experience several symptoms including fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The recall was issued on Monday, October 12.

The products were distributed across the United States, including in Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina.

The spices and blends were sold in clear glass jars with the following lot codes: 20217C, 20220C, 20269C and 20270C.

You can view a list of all 29 of the recalled spices and blends by clicking here. Some of the recalled items include cilantro, black pepper, Mexican seasoning, paprika and organic parsley.

Anyone who purchased any of the recalled products are urged to avoid consuming them and should return them to where they were purchased from for a full refund.

If you have questions regarding the recall, contact Sauer Brands at 1-800-444-3061 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.