Entenmann’s Little Bite Cookies recalled due to plastic pieces

(CNN) – Bimbo Bakeries has issued a recall for a popular treat.

The recall is for the “Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies” from “Entenmann’s Little Bites” due to possible blue plastic pieces in the packet.

The plastic was not baked into the cookies and should be visible, according to the FDA.

They say it could pose a choking risk.

The products are being removed from store shelves, but if you still have them, you’re advised to return it for a full refund.

No other Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s products are affected.

No injuries associated with the plastic have been reported.