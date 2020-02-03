Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with Earth Fare, Inc. announced Monday they would be closing all stores and starting inventory liquidation sales.

The news release added that all employees have been notified about the closures and that, ” The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.”

Johnson City’s Earth Fare just celebrated a grand re-opening in June 2019 after a store remodel.

Earth Fare’s Johnson City location has been at its current building off of West State of Franklin Road since 2008 in a shopping plaza owned by Mitch Cox Companies.

In a statement to News Channel 11 Monday morning, Mitch Cox said, ” “It’s very disappointing to hear this,” Cox said. “However, we still think this is a very viable location and we’re optimistic we’ll find somebody to take their place.”

