Dunkin’s pumpkin spice drinks and fall menu return August 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dunkin’ is bringing back annual pumpkin-flavored favorites as the leaves prepare to change.

According to a release from Dunkin’, the 2020 fall menu returns on August 19 with familiar and new menu items.

Some of the new fall season additions include:

  • Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte
  • Chai Latte
  • Stuffed Bagel Minis
  • Steak & Cheese Rollups
  • Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon

Dunkin’ is also bringing back the following fan favorites:

  • Pumpkin Flavored Coffees
  • Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats
  • Pumpkin Donut and MUNCHKINS
  • Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

To learn more about the upcoming menu, click here.

