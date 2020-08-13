Dunkin’s pumpkin spice drinks and fall menu return August 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dunkin’ is bringing back annual pumpkin-flavored favorites as the leaves prepare to change.

According to a release from Dunkin’, the 2020 fall menu returns on August 19 with familiar and new menu items.

Some of the new fall season additions include:

Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte

Chai Latte

Stuffed Bagel Minis

Steak & Cheese Rollups

Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon

Dunkin’ is also bringing back the following fan favorites:

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees

Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats

Pumpkin Donut and MUNCHKINS

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

To learn more about the upcoming menu, click here.