Dunkin’s pumpkin spice drinks and fall menu return August 19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dunkin’ is bringing back annual pumpkin-flavored favorites as the leaves prepare to change.
According to a release from Dunkin’, the 2020 fall menu returns on August 19 with familiar and new menu items.
Some of the new fall season additions include:
- Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Chai Latte
- Stuffed Bagel Minis
- Steak & Cheese Rollups
- Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon
Dunkin’ is also bringing back the following fan favorites:
- Pumpkin Flavored Coffees
- Apple Cider Donut and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats
- Pumpkin Donut and MUNCHKINS
- Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
