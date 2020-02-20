Dunkin’ to start serving tea leaf powder Matcha Lattes, protein muffins February 26

Breaking News
(WJHL) – Dunkin’ is introducing a new alternative to coffee to their menu!

According to a release from Dunkin‘, the Matcha Lattes are made by grinding green tea leaf buds into a powder and blending it with milk to be served hot, iced or frozen.

The drink was first introduced for a limited time at locations in Massachusetts and Arizona in 2019, and they will now be available nationwide on February 26.

Dunkin’ is also launching its new Protein Muffin, which contains 16 grams of protein.

The muffins come in blueberry, cranberry, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seed flavor. The muffins will also become available on February 26.

