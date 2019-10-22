Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide

(WTNH) — Dunkin’ will soon offer its meatless breakfast sandwich nationwide.
The coffee mogul first introduced the option in New York over the summer.
After a successful run, it decided to offer the meatless sausage sandwich nationwide.
The test “exceeded our expectations,” Dunkin’ CEO Dave Hoffmann said in a statement Monday.
The plant-based “beyond meat” breakfast sandwich will be available at all 9,000 Dunkin’ locations starting Nov. 6.
A list of store locations can be found on the company’s website.