Daily Deals: Which local restaurants have deals today?

(WJHL) – While it may not be the best idea to eat out every day of the week, we’ve compiled some of the top food deals in the Tri-Cities to make grabbing a quick bite that much easier anytime.
Highlights
If you’re a sushi and wings fan, you’re in luck in the Tri-Cities. You can find a wing deal nearly every day of the week, with the main limiting factor being time or crowds.
In sushi’s case, your best bet to find a well-priced roll is on Wednesdays. From dine-in to ready-made, there’s something for everybody.
Dollar-slice Mondays are a dying breed in the area, sadly, but you can still find some solid deals on the perfect food if you keep an eye open. Aside from that, you’ll find a variety of interesting deals below:
Monday
- Aubrey’s – $10 Burger and Beer
- Beef O’ Brady’s – $7.49 Burger and Fries
- Mellow Mushroom, Johnson City – $10 Large Cheese Pizza
- Smokey Bones, Johnson City- BOGO Wings
- Mustard Seed – $6.99 Soup and Salad
- Macado’s – Half-Price Hindenburg and Godfather sandwiches
- Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $9 Margherita Pizza
- Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza – $1.25 Cheese Slices
- Barberitos (Johnson City & Bristol) – Mini burrito, chips & salsa, & drink for $6
Tuesday
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy One, Get One Traditional Wings
- Beef O’ Brady’s $7.49 2 Tacos and Chips
- Bonefish Grill – Three-course meals starting at $16.90
- The Scoop, Gray TN – BOGO hand-scooped ice cream
- Panera Bread – Baker’s Dozen of bagels for $6.99 at participating locations
- Mustard Seed – $6.99 Chicken Caesar Salad
- Macado’s – $8.95 Burgers 4p-Close
- Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $7 Fish Tacos
Wednesday
- Aubrey’s – $1.50 Wings
- Beef O’ Brady’s – Boneless Wings BOGO
- Mustard Seed – $6.89 Wrap and Salad
- Macado’s – $6.95 Quesadillas
- Stir Fry Café – 1/2 Price Sushi
- Publix -$5 Sushi
- The Label – 1/2 Price Dine-In Sushi
- Kroger – $5 select Sushi
- Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $0.75 Boneless Wings
- Yuimaru Kitchen – 1/2 Price Classic Sushi Rolls, Yuimaru premium rolls 2 for $20
Thursday
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings
- Beef O’ Brady’s – $11.59 Fajitas
- Fatz Café – $12.99 All-You-Can-Eat Baby Back Ribs
- Mustard Seed – $7.89 Salad and Scoop of Chicken, Tuna, Potato Salad or Pimento Cheese
- Macado’s – $0.39 Boneless Wings
- Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $7 Cheese Bread
- The Fresh Market – $5 Rotisserie Chicken, $5 Pizzas
Friday
- Beef O’ Brady’s – $9.99 Fish and Chips
- Red Lobster – $11.99 Fish Fry Combo
- Mustard Seed – Dessert 15% off
- Macado’s – $3.95 Con Queso
Saturday
- Aubrey’s – $1/2 Price Bottles of Wine
- Mustard Seed – Flavored Teas 15% off
- Macado’s – $8.25 Reubens
- Stir Fry Café – 1/2 Price Sushi
Sunday
- Mustard Seed – 10% discount with Church Bulletin
- Macado’s – $0.39 Boneless Wings 1p-7p
There’s a good chance this list is missing some of your favorites, so make sure to send in deals in your area to news@wjhl.com with details.