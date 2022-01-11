Daily Deals: Which local restaurants have deals today?

(WJHL) – While it may not be the best idea to eat out every day of the week, we’ve compiled some of the top food deals in the Tri-Cities to make grabbing a quick bite that much easier anytime.

Highlights

If you’re a sushi and wings fan, you’re in luck in the Tri-Cities. You can find a wing deal nearly every day of the week, with the main limiting factor being time or crowds.

In sushi’s case, your best bet to find a well-priced roll is on Wednesdays. From dine-in to ready-made, there’s something for everybody.

Dollar-slice Mondays are a dying breed in the area, sadly, but you can still find some solid deals on the perfect food if you keep an eye open. Aside from that, you’ll find a variety of interesting deals below:

Monday

Aubrey’s – $10 Burger and Beer

Beef O’ Brady’s – $7.49 Burger and Fries

Mellow Mushroom, Johnson City – $10 Large Cheese Pizza

Smokey Bones, Johnson City- BOGO Wings

Mustard Seed – $6.99 Soup and Salad

Macado’s – Half-Price Hindenburg and Godfather sandwiches

Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $9 Margherita Pizza

Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza – $1.25 Cheese Slices

Barberitos (Johnson City & Bristol) – Mini burrito, chips & salsa, & drink for $6

Tuesday

Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy One, Get One Traditional Wings

Beef O’ Brady’s $7.49 2 Tacos and Chips

Bonefish Grill – Three-course meals starting at $16.90

The Scoop, Gray TN – BOGO hand-scooped ice cream

Panera Bread – Baker’s Dozen of bagels for $6.99 at participating locations

Mustard Seed – $6.99 Chicken Caesar Salad

Macado’s – $8.95 Burgers 4p-Close

Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $7 Fish Tacos

Wednesday

Aubrey’s – $1.50 Wings

Beef O’ Brady’s – Boneless Wings BOGO

Mustard Seed – $6.89 Wrap and Salad

Macado’s – $6.95 Quesadillas

Stir Fry Café – 1/2 Price Sushi

Publix -$5 Sushi

The Label – 1/2 Price Dine-In Sushi

Kroger – $5 select Sushi

Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $0.75 Boneless Wings

Yuimaru Kitchen – 1/2 Price Classic Sushi Rolls, Yuimaru premium rolls 2 for $20

Thursday

Buffalo Wild Wings – Buy One, Get One Boneless Wings

Beef O’ Brady’s – $11.59 Fajitas

Fatz Café – $12.99 All-You-Can-Eat Baby Back Ribs

Mustard Seed – $7.89 Salad and Scoop of Chicken, Tuna, Potato Salad or Pimento Cheese

Macado’s – $0.39 Boneless Wings

Rock’s Wood-Fired Pizza and Grill – $7 Cheese Bread

The Fresh Market – $5 Rotisserie Chicken, $5 Pizzas

Friday

Beef O’ Brady’s – $9.99 Fish and Chips

Red Lobster – $11.99 Fish Fry Combo

Mustard Seed – Dessert 15% off

Macado’s – $3.95 Con Queso

Saturday

Aubrey’s – $1/2 Price Bottles of Wine

Mustard Seed – Flavored Teas 15% off

Macado’s – $8.25 Reubens

Stir Fry Café – 1/2 Price Sushi

Sunday

Mustard Seed – 10% discount with Church Bulletin

Macado’s – $0.39 Boneless Wings 1p-7p

There’s a good chance this list is missing some of your favorites, so make sure to send in deals in your area to news@wjhl.com with details.