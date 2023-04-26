BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new cookie store called Crave is now open at The Pinnacle in Bristol, and the public can try their chocolate chip cookie for free at a grand opening on Saturday.

According to an event page by Crave Cookies, the public can get a free chocolate chip cookie all day Saturday until they’re sold out. Crave’s hours for the Saturday grand opening are 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Crave features a cookie lineup that changes weekly, with new flavors unveiled each Friday morning. Along with fresh, warm cookies, a fully-loaded soda bar is available at the Bristol location.

This week’s flavors that are available during the grand opening are as follows, according to Crave’s event page:

Oreo Cheesecake: Cookies & Cream Dough, NY Cheesecake Filling, Crushed Oreo, White Chocolate Drizzle

Baked Butterbeer: Butterscotch Dough, Heath Toffee Bits, White Chocolate Chips

Salted Caramel Brownie: Signature Dough, Brownie Chunks, Caramel Bits, Ghirardelli Caramel Drizzle

Fluffer Nutter Butter: Peanut Butter Dough, Nutter Butter Chunks, Reese’s PB Chips, Marshmallow

Biscoff Cheesecake: Biscoff Sugar Dough, NY Cheesecake Spread, Cookie Butter Drizzle, White Chocolate Drizzle

Along with a free cookie, while supplies last, grand opening guests can sign up for a chance to win free cookies for a year, according to Crave. Crave is open now at The Pinnacle in Bristol, and the grand opening event happens all day Saturday.