JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough residents won’t have to make the drive to Johnson City much longer for a late-night Cookout fix.

Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that the restaurant chain is in the works to open a location in Jonesborough situated between the Olde Town Pancake House and Jonesboro Pizza Parlor.

The Cookout restaurant, which will be located at 150 N. Lincoln St., takes the place of a bank that faced the intersection of 11-E and Boone Street. The property has three access points: two from North Lincoln and one from 11-E near the pizza parlor.

“Our town staff will be working on mutually beneficial traffic and parking plans for that area,” Vest said.

The mayor revealed town leaders anticipate the quick-stop eatery to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023.

Cookout is perhaps best known for the Cookout tray, which allows guests to build their own meal combination from a menu that serves food items such as cheeseburgers, hotdogs, quesadillas, BBQ and more. For additional information and to learn more about Cookout, click here.