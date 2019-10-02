Chicken salads, chicken salad sandwiches recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – A company is recalling chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches due to potential listeria contamination.

Lipari Foods issued the recall Wednesday for Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.

According to the company, the recall was issued after poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry issued its own recall due to potential listeria contamination.

No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the recall.

The affected chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches were distributed to food service and retail stores in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Brand Product Lipari # Pack / Size Best By Date UPC Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken 272196 2 / 5 lbs. 10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466701410 Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds 656742 2 / 5 lbs. 10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466703193 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 915530 4 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 &

09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019 612510002032 Premo *U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 207715 1 / 5 oz. 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019 612510002032 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 253377 56 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 &

10/17/2019 612510002032 Premo Signature Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on

Croissant 915628 4 / 5 oz. 09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 &

10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019 612510090954

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

According to the recall, consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to the point of purchase.

Consumers can call the company’s customer service line at 800-729-3354 during normal business hours for more information.

