Chicken salads, chicken salad sandwiches recalled over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – A company is recalling chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches due to potential listeria contamination.
Lipari Foods issued the recall Wednesday for Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.
According to the company, the recall was issued after poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry issued its own recall due to potential listeria contamination.
No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the recall.
The affected chicken salads and chicken salad sandwiches were distributed to food service and retail stores in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
|Brand
|Product
|Lipari #
|Pack / Size
|Best By Date
|UPC
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken
|272196
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466701410
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds
|656742
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466703193
|Premo
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|915530
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 &
09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019
|612510002032
|Premo
|*U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|207715
|1 / 5 oz.
|09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019
|612510002032
|Fresh Grab
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|253377
|56 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 &
10/17/2019
|612510002032
|Premo Signature
|Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on
Croissant
|915628
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 &
10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019
|612510090954
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
According to the recall, consumers who purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to the point of purchase.
Consumers can call the company’s customer service line at 800-729-3354 during normal business hours for more information.
