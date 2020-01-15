Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until January 31

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is making sure its customers eat more chicken by giving them some for free!

The fast-food chain announced Monday that for the rest of the month, it will give away free chicken nuggets to customers.

But you can’t just go to the store to grab a free eight-piece.

Chick-fil-A says first you have to create an account on the restaurant’s mobile app, then you can receive your eight-count order for free.

If you already have an account, the restaurant says sign into the app to catch the deal.

Chick-fil-A will have the offer open now through January 31.

If you’re not a fan of fried chicken, Chick-fil-A says you can still get a deal.

You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side.

The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.