(WJHL)- Officials with Chick-fil-A have announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting September 14.

The first menu item is a chocolate fudge brownie. Officials said in a release that dessert would be available year-round.

The release read in part, “a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.”

