CDC warns salami sticks sold across US may be causing Salmonella outbreaks

(WJHL) – According to a Food Safety Alert from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 20 different people across eight states have become sick after eating possibly contaminated lunch meats.

The alert says Citterio brand “Italian-Style Salame Sticks” have been linked to Salmonella cases throughout the US, and have since been pulled from shelves at their primary seller Trader Joe’s.

80% of those who have become ill after eating the sticks are minors, and three people have been hospitalized after eating the sticks.

According to the alert, the strain of Salmonella causing the illness associated with the Citterio meats is unconnected to other ongoing outbreaks.

For those who still have the product, there are several steps recommended by the CDC:

Do not eat Citterio brand “Italian-Style Salame Sticks”, and throw away immediately regardless of any best-by date.

Wash any surfaces that may have touched the product with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact your healthcare provider if you develop Salmonella symptoms.

Those with weak or compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe cases of Salmonella, the alert says.