Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies Ice Cream hitting stores early this year

BRENHAM, Texas (WJHL) — Blue Bell is releasing one of its most-requested holiday flavors early this year.

The company says Christmas Cookies Ice Cream will return to stores starting today.

According to Blue Bell, “Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”

Blue Bell says it has increased production of Christmas Cookies this year in response to demand experienced last year. It will be available for a limited time.