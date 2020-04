JOHNSON CITY, TENN. (CNN) – Dairy Queen has released a new treat for your sweet tooth.

It’s the new limited edition Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard.

It consists of frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing, all blended into Dairy Queen’s regular soft serve.

There are also cookie crumbles and rainbow sprinkles on top.

The treat is part of Dairy Queen’s summer menu, which also includes other blizzard flavors.

Also on the summer menu are Cotton Candy and Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzards.