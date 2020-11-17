Black Friday: Amazon is starting sales early. Here’s what they plan to offer

(NEXSTAR) – If you wait until the day after Thanksgiving to do your Black Friday shopping you’ll miss most of your window to score holiday deals on Amazon. The Seattle-based online retailer has been hinting at a full week of discounts for a while and on Monday they leaked a list of potential gifts.

The list of products that will be available at amazon.com/blackfriday is already too long to type out here, so here’s what you need to know:

The sale starts Friday, November 20th and runs through the traditional Black Friday a week later. Not all deals will be released at once. Amazon plans to stagger offers as they have in the past to keep you coming back.

As with previous discount days, Amazon is headlining the deals with some of the company’s own personal electronics. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 combination with Echo Show 5 is currently selling for $275 but slated to drop to $149. Prices are sinking as much as $80 on other Ring products and $70 on Fire HD tablets.

Amazon is also shaving 20% to 40% off of many Amazon Basics products, ranging from pet treats to apparel and mattresses. Name brand fashion and beauty products are going on sale as well, deals include 50% off major watch brands including Citizen, Bulova and Anne Kline watches and luggage makers Samsonite and American Tourister.

The company has promised several deals on games and toys, but isn’t listing what the specific discounts will be on fan favorites like LEGO, Marvel and Star Wars toys.

The list of household deals is extensive, and includes many of the popular gift favorites from recent years, including instant pots, air fryers, and iRobot vacuums.

The list of outdoor gear covers many brands, not just single products, but everything from chainsaws and snow removal equipment to bikes and ping pong tables are due for a discount.

Name brand electronics are among the top draws for online shoppers, and while some specific discounts are listed for noise canceling headphones (33% off), cameras (50%) and software (70%), the deals on televisions won’t fully be revealed until the sales begin. There are also some small discounts coming on most major gaming systems.

If that all feels overwhelming, Amazon has built out a gift guide that helps navigate products by price range or category. You can even find white elephant gift ideas or products appearing on Oprah’s Favorite Things. See the full list of pre-announced deals online here.