Bass Pro recalls ‘Mr. Steak’ grills due to fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Bass Pro is recalling more than three thousand gas grills due to a fire hazard.

The recall involves 3,300 MR. STEAK four and five-burner gas patio grills.

According to the company, the gas regulator hose can melt if it comes into contact with the bottom of the grill’s firebox, posing a fire hazard.

Bass Pro says there have been nine reports of grill fires, but no reports of injuries or property damage.

The recall includes models MS-4B-PG, SKU 2472264 and MS-5B-PG, SKU 2472265 that have both a fuel gauge and a fuel line that is not attached to the inside of the grill. It also applies to SKUs 2366916 and 2366917 if the consumer added an aftermarket fuel gauge to the regulator assembly.

The model number is located inside the left compartment door on the back of the grill and the SKU is printed on the receipt.

The grills were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, and ABT Appliance & Electronics stores as well as on basspro.com and cabelas.com from May 2017 through July 2019.

The company says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills and contact MR. STEAK for a free repair kit. Consumers may call toll-free at 833-677-8325 or 833-MRSTEAK from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit mrsteak.com and click on “recall.”