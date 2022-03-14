KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new fast food restaurant is set to open on the west end of Kingsport.

Back Yard Burgers confirmed its new location at 101 Charles E. Brooks Jr. Way will open on Tuesday.

The new restaurant is located in the former Wendy’s lot next to Allandale Mansion.

The former Wendy’s restaurant on Charles E. Brooks Jr. Way was transformed into a new Back Yard Burgers. Photo was taken in January when construction was still underway. (Photo: WJHL)

Back Yard Burgers’ menu includes flame-grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, and more.

Company officials told News Channel 11 in January the new location would feature indoor and outdoor seating and be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.